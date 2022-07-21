"You hate baseball if you're not rooting for Albert Pujols" - MLB legend participates in final All-Star Game and Home Run Derby

As the 2022 All-Star break winds up, Albert Pujols finds himself halfway through the final season of his career. The slugging first baseman has spent the past 22 seasons establishing one of the greatest legacies in Major League Baseball. A leader on and off the field, Pujols will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best to play the game.

On July 18, Pujols competed in the MLB Home Run Derby for the fifth time in his career, having never won a Derby before. Though he has 685 career home runs, the closest he ever got to winning the Home Run Derby was a second-place finish in 2003.

Ariel Epstein @ArielEpstein You hate baseball if you’re not rooting for Albert Pujols to have a great derby tonight. You hate baseball if you’re not rooting for Albert Pujols to have a great derby tonight.

A Derby victory would be the epitome of Billy Beane's quote from "Moneyball," "How can you not be romantic about baseball?" However, Pujols was eliminated in the semi-finals by Juan Soto, who went on to win it all.

The All-Star break marks the halfway point of the MLB season, meaning we are entering the final stretch of Pujols' career. The slugger will undoubtedly be given a farewell tour as the season winds down. Why wait until the end to revisit his ever-growing list of accomplishments?

Albert Pujols: destined for greatness

In 1999, Albert Pujols was drafted in the 13th round by the St. Louis Cardinals. He proved every team that passed on him wrong by unanimously winning the 2001 National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Pujols went on to defy the odds of being a late-round draft pick. Roughly 11% of players selected between rounds 11-20 ever reach the MLB, yet Albert played for 22 years.

Throughout his career, Albert Pujols has struck fear in the hearts of pitchers. He is not only one of the best power hitters of his generation, but of all time. Pujols has hit 40 or more home runs seven times in his career and is currently sitting at a total of 685.

It's not only his incredible strength that has made him a threat, but his ability to put the ball in play.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Prime Albert Pujols was a whole other animal. Prime Albert Pujols was a whole other animal. https://t.co/tg9egKqK9W

In his prime, it was difficult to determine which was more impressive, his home runs or his batting average.

All Pujols does is win

There is no question that Albert Pujols will be enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. He has won the World Series twice. He is a three-time MVP, an 11-time All-Star, and a two-time Gold Glove winner. Pujols' 99.2 career WAR (Wins Above Replacement) ranks him 21st all-time, above legends such as Cal Ripken Jr., Roberto Clemente, and Joe DiMaggio.

He even pitched in a game this season.

The guy has won everything on and off the field, everything except the Home Run Derby.

