Watch: Grammy Award-winning rapper Bad Bunny presents Juan Soto with a dazzling surprise for winning 2022 Home Run Derby

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto won the 2022 Home Run Derby on Monday, defeating Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez in the final round. Yesterday, Soto's longest home run reached 471 feet, surpassing Rodriguez's 446 feet at Dodger Stadium. In total, Soto smashed 19 home runs in the final round.

Juan became the second-youngest player to win the Home Run Derby after Juan Gonzalez in 1993. Plus, Juan is the second Washington Nationals player after Bryce Harper to win the Home Run Derby. Evidently ecstatic about his success in Home Run Derby 2022, Juan Soto said,

“[Winning the Derby] is something special, but it means more because I did it for the Dominican Republic. It feels amazing, you know? Just the hard work I put in and everything. It just felt amazing.”

Talking about his 482-foot moonshot in round one, Juan said,

"It feels good, and it feels bad at the same time. Because you hit it and you don’t have time to see how far it goes. But it feels really amazing at the end of the day when you see the video and see how far it lands. It’s really impressive what my skills can do.”

"Shufflin’ his way to a HRDerby crown!" - MLB

Amid all the celebration surrounding Soto, the highlight of the Home Run Derby was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny's wholesome gesture. As Juan was giving his post-game interview to an ESPN reporter, Bad Bunny came from behind and surprised Juan by placing a sparkling Derby Champ-inscribed chain around Soto's neck.

MLB fans were quick to notice the heart-warming gesture, and the clip went viral within minutes.

"CHAMPION. Bad Bunny gifts Juan Soto with his championship bling." - ESPN

As a fellow Caribbean Island national, Bad Bunny was clearly beaming with pride.

Trade rumors involving Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto

Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game One

Juan recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract from the Washington Nationals. There is now much speculation that the Nationals will look to trade Juan before August 2, 2022.

Here's what Mike Rizzo, the general manager of the Washington Nationals, had to say about Soto:

"We are not trading Juan Soto. We've made it clear to his agent and to the player ... We have every intention of building this team around Juan Soto."

After hearing about the recent trade rumors, Juan said,

"A couple weeks ago, they were saying they will never trade me. And now all these things come out. It feels really uncomfortable. You don't know what to trust. At the end of the day, it's out of my hands what decision they make."

The trade deadline for 2022 is just 14 days away. Until then, MLB fans have to wait patiently for the developments.

