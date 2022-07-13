Watch: Albert Pujols uses Los Angeles Dodgers to prepare for 2022 All-Star Home Run Derby

Future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols recently announced that he is participating in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. Tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of a three-game series in St. Louis.

Pujols came one home run closer to 700 as he launched a solo home run against the Dodgers. The 42-year-old showed that he still has plenty of power left in his bat. It was his sixth home run of the season and the 685th of his career.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports The Machine Albert Pujols is ready for the Home Run Derby @Starting9 The Machine Albert Pujols is ready for the Home Run Derby @Starting9 https://t.co/vxzRnTYYcx

"The Machine Albert Pujols is ready for the Home Run Derby"- Barstool Sports

Pujols is now batting .222 with six home runs, 20 RBIs and a .706 OPS. While the numbers aren't what they used to be for the legend, he still shows from time to time just how special of a player he is.

Ranking the 5 best moments of Albert Pujols' Hall-of-Fame Career

Albert Pujols before a St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

There are many great moments in Albert Pujols' career, and it was certainly hard to narrow the list down to 5.

Here, we will take a look at five of the best moments of his Hall-of-Fame career.

#1 2011 World Series Game 3: Pujols hits 3 home runs

This was one of the single greatest performances in World Series history. Pujols launched three home runs against the Texas Rangers in the St. Louis Cardinals' blowout win in Game 3 in Arlington.

#2 2005 NLCS Game 5: Pujols gives St. Louis the lead after home run off Brad Lidge

This was perhaps the clutchest home run of Pujols' career. The Cardinals were down to their final out before he gave them the lead with a towering home run off Astros closer Brad Lidge.

#3 Pujols and the Cardinals winning the World Series in 2006 & 2011

While Pujols was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals from 2001-2011, the team enjoyed great success.

During this time, the team recorded seven playoff appearances, three National League Pennants and two World Series titles.

#4 06/03/2017: Pujols launches 600th career home run

Hitting 600 home runs in your career is a big deal. Only eight other players have done this in the history of the game. Pujols was able to accomplish this feat while with the Los Angeles Angels.

#5 06/22/2019: Pujols hits home run in return to St. Louis

In an emotional return to St. Louis, Pujols hit a home run off Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson in his second game since returning to Busch Stadium. What a moment!

Comment below with your thoughts on the list and whether there are other moments that are more deserving.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far