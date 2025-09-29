  • home icon
“He poses no threat to me” - Hu Yong says facing unbeaten Sanzhar Zakirov is no issue

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 29, 2025 08:44 GMT
Hu Yong (L) and Sanzhar Zakirov (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Sanzhar Zakirov’s unblemished career slate does not intimidate fifth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender Hu Yong of China.

‘Hu Yong’ battles no.4-ranked Sanzhar ‘Tornado’ Zakirov of Uzbekistan in a pivotal bout that could produce the division's next world title challenger at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.

Zakirov enters this crucial contest with an unblemished 15-0 professional record, with his last six victories coming against elite competition in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 22-year-old phenom has ravaged both the strawweight and flyweight MMA ranks, making him one of the fastest-rising stars in the promotion.

Despite Zakirov’s unprecedented rise, Hu Yong believes the buck stops with him.

The 29-year-old Fighting Bros Club representative told ONE in his pre-event interview:

"His undefeated record stems from not having faced me yet. He poses no threat to me, only an opportunity for me to prove my strength."

Hu Yong’s confidence is well-warranted, since he has established himself as one of the 135-pound division's most feared finishers through devastating knockout power.

As far as ‘Wolf Warrior’ is concerned, Zakirov’s hype train will come to a crashing end soon.

ONE Fight Night 36 will emanate from Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on October 3, live in US Primetime.

The full event is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada

Winner of Hu Yong vs Sanzhar Zakirov inches closer to 26-pound gold

Yuya Wakamatsu will be defending his flyweight MMA world championship for the first time against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173 in a champion vs champion duel on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the victor of Hu Yong versus Sanzhar Zakirov can make a strong case as next in line for a shot at the 135-pound MMA throne.

Hu Yong does have a history with 'Little Piranha' and a victory over an undefeated rising star should get him over the hump.

As for Zakirov, extending his pristine run against a notorious knockout artist can certainly signal that he's ready for a world title shot.

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
