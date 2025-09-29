“He poses no threat to me” - Hu Yong says facing unbeaten Sanzhar Zakirov is no issue

Sanzhar Zakirov’s unblemished career slate does not intimidate fifth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender Hu Yong of China.‘Hu Yong’ battles no.4-ranked Sanzhar ‘Tornado’ Zakirov of Uzbekistan in a pivotal bout that could produce the division's next world title challenger at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.Zakirov enters this crucial contest with an unblemished 15-0 professional record, with his last six victories coming against elite competition in the world's largest martial arts organization.The 22-year-old phenom has ravaged both the strawweight and flyweight MMA ranks, making him one of the fastest-rising stars in the promotion.Despite Zakirov’s unprecedented rise, Hu Yong believes the buck stops with him.The 29-year-old Fighting Bros Club representative told ONE in his pre-event interview:&quot;His undefeated record stems from not having faced me yet. He poses no threat to me, only an opportunity for me to prove my strength.&quot;Hu Yong’s confidence is well-warranted, since he has established himself as one of the 135-pound division's most feared finishers through devastating knockout power.As far as ‘Wolf Warrior’ is concerned, Zakirov’s hype train will come to a crashing end soon.ONE Fight Night 36 will emanate from Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on October 3, live in US Primetime.The full event is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWinner of Hu Yong vs Sanzhar Zakirov inches closer to 26-pound goldYuya Wakamatsu will be defending his flyweight MMA world championship for the first time against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173 in a champion vs champion duel on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.While nothing is set in stone yet, the victor of Hu Yong versus Sanzhar Zakirov can make a strong case as next in line for a shot at the 135-pound MMA throne.Hu Yong does have a history with 'Little Piranha' and a victory over an undefeated rising star should get him over the hump.As for Zakirov, extending his pristine run against a notorious knockout artist can certainly signal that he's ready for a world title shot.