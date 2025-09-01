  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Ranked flyweight contenders Sanzhar Zakirov, Hu Yong set to collide at ONE Fight Night 36

Ranked flyweight contenders Sanzhar Zakirov, Hu Yong set to collide at ONE Fight Night 36

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 01, 2025 12:18 GMT
Sanzhar Zakirov (L) and Hu Yong (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Sanzhar Zakirov (L) and Hu Yong (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Sanzhar Zakirov and Hu Yong have both reached a crossroads in their climb atop the stacked ONE flyweight MMA rankings.

Ad

The two ranked contenders will tussle in a pivotal three-round skirmish at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on October 4, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zakirov enters this showdown with the confidence of a warrior who hasn't tasted defeat in battle. Sporting a pristine 15-0 career slate, including a remarkable 6-0 run in ONE, the No. 3-ranked contender from Uzbekistan has been a handful for every opponent he's ever faced.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Tornado' ravaged everyone in his wake, an impressive run that includes victories over battle-tested veterans Eko Roni Saputra and Tatsumitsu Wada.

However, it was his one-sided beatdown of Bokang Masunyane last April that cemented his status as a legitimate contender at 135 pounds.

But Zakirov's next adversary shares the same well-rounded pedigree and undeniable killer instincts.

Enter Hu Yong, a feared Chinese knockout artist who has already notched quite a highlight reel in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

'Wolf Warrior' rose to the fifth spot in the flyweight rankings following ferocious finishes over Saputra former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Geje Eustaquio.

Confirmed fights at ONE Fight Night 36

Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jonathan Di Bella (strawweight kickboxing world title unification)

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Aslamjon Ortikov (flyweight Muay Thai)

Fabricio Andrey vs. Eduardo Granzotto (bantamweight submission grappling)

Jarred Brooks vs. Mansur Malachiev (flyweight MMA)

Ad

Shojo Isojima vs. Nicolas Vigna (lightweight MMA)

Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Hu Yong (flyweight MMA)

ONE Fight Night 36 will air live in US Primetime free for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications