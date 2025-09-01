Ranked flyweight contenders Sanzhar Zakirov, Hu Yong set to collide at ONE Fight Night 36

Sanzhar Zakirov and Hu Yong have both reached a crossroads in their climb atop the stacked ONE flyweight MMA rankings.The two ranked contenders will tussle in a pivotal three-round skirmish at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on October 4, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Zakirov enters this showdown with the confidence of a warrior who hasn't tasted defeat in battle. Sporting a pristine 15-0 career slate, including a remarkable 6-0 run in ONE, the No. 3-ranked contender from Uzbekistan has been a handful for every opponent he's ever faced. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'Tornado' ravaged everyone in his wake, an impressive run that includes victories over battle-tested veterans Eko Roni Saputra and Tatsumitsu Wada.However, it was his one-sided beatdown of Bokang Masunyane last April that cemented his status as a legitimate contender at 135 pounds.But Zakirov's next adversary shares the same well-rounded pedigree and undeniable killer instincts.Enter Hu Yong, a feared Chinese knockout artist who has already notched quite a highlight reel in the world's largest martial arts organization.'Wolf Warrior' rose to the fifth spot in the flyweight rankings following ferocious finishes over Saputra former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Geje Eustaquio.Confirmed fights at ONE Fight Night 36Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jonathan Di Bella (strawweight kickboxing world title unification)Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Aslamjon Ortikov (flyweight Muay Thai)Fabricio Andrey vs. Eduardo Granzotto (bantamweight submission grappling)Jarred Brooks vs. Mansur Malachiev (flyweight MMA)Shojo Isojima vs. Nicolas Vigna (lightweight MMA)Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Hu Yong (flyweight MMA)ONE Fight Night 36 will air live in US Primetime free for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada