"He has more power in both hands than before"- Derek Chisora makes bold prediction for KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match

Derek Chisora recently weighed in on the highly anticipated KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match and surprisingly predicted a knockout win for the famous British YouTuber.

KSI and Fury are set to go head-to-head in the boxing ring on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. The unique "dual headliner" event will also feature a co-headlining bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. Given the long-running rivalry between Fury and KSI, fans eagerly look forward to seeing them settle their differences in the squared circle.

Considering that Tommy Fury is coming off a win against Jake Paul and is training closely with his elder half-brother WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, many believe 'TNT' will have the edge going into this bout. However, two-time WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora begs to differ.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, 'Del Boy' broke down the fight and stated:

"It's not like he's in and out of the gym, no, no. He wants to win this fight. On top of that, JJ doesn't have yes men around him... It's going to be a good fight... This fight, I see a knockout, and I see the knockout coming for my friend JJ... He's got more power in both hands than before."

Jake Paul on KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Jake Paul recently weighed in on the upcoming KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match and predicted 'TNT' to secure the finish before five rounds.

Interestingly, 'The Problem Child' has a history with both contenders. Fury notably handed Paul his first professional boxing loss earlier this year. Meanwhile, Paul and the SIDEMEN star share a rivalry that lasts several years.

During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake Paul shared his predictions for the fight and claimed he sees 'TNT' knocking out the YouTuber within five rounds. 'The Problem Child' said:

"I think Tommy Fury stops him in less than five rounds, probably."

KSI is undefeated as a boxer and holds a record of 5-0 with 1 NC. However, only one of those wins has come under the professional ranks. His last fight against Joe Fournier was turned into a no-contest because an accidental elbow from the SIDEMEN star knocked out Fournier in the second round.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury has a perfect 9-0 record as a professional boxer. He last clinched a split-decision victory over Jake Paul and has notably beaten Polish national Daniel Bocianski, who was 10-1 while facing him.