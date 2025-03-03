"He did press, gym, and weigh in" - Gervonta Davis' hairstylist breaks silence on fan backlash after 'Tank' blames grease for controversial knee

An unlikely factor seemingly played a role in Gervonta Davis settling for a majority draw in his recently concluded clash against Lamont Roach Jr. The draw stands as the lone blemish on Davis' otherwise perfect record, with 30 wins, comprising 28 knockout victories.

Ad

The fight ended in controversy after 'Tank' voluntarily dropped to a knee in the ninth round. He claimed that the hair product he was using caused irritation in his eye.

The moment sparked debate as his opponent and boxing fans argued it should have been ruled a knockdown. The questionable decision-making lapse from the referee seemingly changed the outcome of the fight.

Following fan backlash, Davis' hairstylist defended herself, stating that she had done his hair days before the fight. According to a post on X by @HappyPunch, she said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I did his hair WEDNESDAY, It's SATURDAY! He did press, gym and weigh in. That's no excuse, how much grease did I use damn”

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Davis, meanwhile, took to X to clarify his stance and wrote:

"They took the fight from me and made it a draw [because] I did that bullsh*t knee. But I landed the most punches in the fight. He didn’t even hit me [with] a punch when I took the knee. I get it though, I shouldn’t have done that but that hair grease was burning my eyes!"

Ad

Check out Gervonta Davis' X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Rogan calls for a rematch between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr.

Gervonta Davis faced one of the toughest tests of his career against Lamont Roach Jr. in Brooklyn, with their WBA lightweight title fight ending in a controversial majority draw. The bout featured a disputed moment in the later rounds when Davis voluntarily took a knee, but the referee did not count it as a knockdown.

Ad

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised both fighters and called for an immediate rematch. He took to Instagram and wrote:

"Watching the replay of the outstanding title fight last night between @gervontaa and @oneof1x. I had never seen Lamont fight before, but I’m a big fan now. Fight was a draw, but it was an amazing contest and I really hope they run it back."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.