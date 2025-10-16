"He should probably just go back to sleep" - Fans cannot believe Kamaru Usman's "dream scenario" with two fights left in him

Kamaru Usman recently sent fans into a frenzy after outlining the &quot;dream scenario&quot; for his career. Usman claimed that he'd like to win the welterweight title in his next fight, vacate it immediately after, then fight for the middleweight title before announcing retirement.In an interview, the former welterweight king opened up about wanting to become a two-division UFC champion and said:&quot;At this part of my career, the dream scenario is: Next fight, win the welterweight title. Vacate. Win the middleweight title. Retire. Boom-boom, one-two. Then we done. You can't top that.&quot;After @ChampRDS shared a clip of Usman's comments via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.One fan wrote:&quot;Glad he realizes it's a dream scenario.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;If this is his dream scenario, he should probably just go back to sleep.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @ChampRDS on XKamaru Usman eyes winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena fightKamaru Usman recently expressed a keen desire to face the winner of the upcoming Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 322 next month.In an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, the former welterweight king explained why it would make sense for him to face either Makhachev or Della Maddalena next and said:&quot;If JDM [Della Maddalena] defends that title against Islam, who better to say OK, let's solidify him as the new generation of champion by taking on the biggest name, the former pound-for-pound in the division, of course, me.&quot;He continued:&quot;Of course, if Islam wins, pound-for-pound vs. pound-for-pound fighting, I mean, I'm not really worried here. I've done my job to let them know because they wanted to see, 'Hey, are you still that guy, can you still hang with these guys, can you still do your thing,' and I've done that. I went in there and showed them that. So, I'm not worried.&quot;