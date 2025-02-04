"He probably making this up" - Fans react to Sean Strickland claiming Alex Pereira hates Dricus du Plessis

Alex Pereira has established positive ties with Sean Strickland over the years but the same cannot be said for the Brazilian's thoughts on Dricus du Plessis. Amid fight week proceedings for Strickland vs. Du Plessis 2, both fighters are appearing in interviews with media members.

In an interview with the UFC, Strickland discussed his rivalry with 'Stillknocks', and the feud between Pereira and du Plessis. When touching upon the 205-pound titleholder's feelings for his upcoming opponent on Saturday night, 'Tarzan' said:

"I think Alex is an angry motherf***er. Like Alex is angry and for some reason, dude, he hates Dricus. Like I don't know what you did to him but he f*****g hates you, dude. So it's like the way he looks at Dricus sometimes I'm like, dude, like I'm fighting him, iscussing this beef between a former UFC middleweight champion and the reigning as well as defending 185 pound titleholder".

@texugodomell said:

"He probably making this up"

@Natedogg977 stated:

"Weird for sure"

@GroveSoBrazy quipped:

"Stirring the pot"

Alex Pereira being in Sean Strickland's corner for UFC 312

Alex Pereira is also an active part of this middleweight title rematch on Feb. 8 in Sydney, as he will be cornering Sean Strickland. The 37-year-old also has a big fight coming up against Magomed Ankalaev, which Strickland addressed and said he would help Pereira in that UFC 313 camp if needed.

While Strickland predominantly trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, with Ankalaev also being based there, the former middleweight titleholder explained his bond with Pereira runs deeper.

While Strickland said there is mutual respect with Anakalev, he would be willing to go to Connecticut to give 'Poatan' some work. Having a former middleweight champion in your corner is an intriguing recipe for Strickland who aims to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion this weekend.

