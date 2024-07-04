"He puts himself out of position" - Jozef Chen ready to exploit Tye Ruotolo's supposed weakness at ONE Fight Night 23

ONE newcomer Jozef Chen knows the odds are stacked against him this Friday when he tussles with reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo.

Still, the 19-year-old phenom believes he can find a weakness in Ruotolo's seemingly immaculate style.

As far as Chen is concerned, he already noticed a flaw in the youngest IBJJF black belt world champion's signature in-your-face attacks.

The penultimate match of ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video this July 5 will pit two dynamic grapplers in a 10-minute 186-pound catchweight contest inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai', Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

For Chen, this is an opportunity to announce his arrival in the home of martial arts by handing Tye Ruotolo his first L in the promotion.

In an interview with Nick Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA, the B-Team standout said he already sees a path to victory:

"I do think that he puts himself out of position at times and I'll try to do my best to kind of pick on that and hopefully do my best to exploit it."

It's true that Tye Ruotolo and his brother and fellow champ Kade go outside the realm of traditional grappling with their erratic and unorthodox moves. But as the twins proved time and time again, there's a method to their madness.

We'll soon see if Chen will be the first to solve that puzzle at ONE Fight Night 23.

Watch the full interview:

Kade likens Tye Ruotolo's game to an avalanche

If there's anyone who truly understands what Tye Ruotolo is capable of, it's his twin Kade.

The 21-year-old BJJ prodigies have been scrapping against each other since they were in diapers and are now arguably two of the best grapplers on the planet.

In a previous interview with ONE, Kade gave a straight-up analogy of what it's like dealing with his brother's never-ending pressure:

"Tye is like an avalanche, where he starts and just… the avalanche is coming, and coming, and coming. And it just keeps growing and becoming stronger until you just are overwhelmed, and you can’t take it, and you break, and he finishes you – for the most part."

The lightweight submission grappling king concluded:

"He just snipes through your game and subs you there.

Catch ONE Fight Night 23 this Friday, live in US Primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

