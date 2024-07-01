  • home icon
  Tye Ruotolo gets in one final roll with twin brother Kade and Tyler Wombles before flying to Thailand ahead of ONE Fight Night 23

Tye Ruotolo gets in one final roll with twin brother Kade and Tyler Wombles before flying to Thailand ahead of ONE Fight Night 23

By Vince Richards
Modified Jul 01, 2024 16:31 GMT
Tye Ruotolo (second from right) gets in one more training session before leaving for Thailand.

Tye Ruotolo wants to ensure he doesn't leave any stone unturned ahead of his next matchup.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will face fellow prodigy Jozef Chen in a non-title catchweight bout at ONE Fight Night 23 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Determined to get into the best possible form, Tye had one final roll session with his twin brother Kade and famed coach Tyler Wombles mere hours before he took his flight to Thailand.

also-read-trending Trending

Tye Ruotolo posted on the Instagram account he and his brother shared:

"50-minute roll before our flight back to Bangkok tonight."

Ruotolo is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship and has four submission wins against Garry Tonon, former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov, Dagi Arslanaliev, and most recently Izaak Michell.

Not only does Tye hold the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship, but he also captured an IBJJF and two Who's Number One world titles.

Tye, though, will face arguably the most intriguing test of his career.

The 19-year-old Chen, who's two years younger than Tye, is considered one of the best young prospects and is already punishing the competition at Who's Number One.

ONE Fight Night 23, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo explains what makes him different from his twin brother Kade

They might be practically inseparable from each other, but twin brothers Kade and Tye Ruotolo still have differing qualities between them.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Tye said he tends to "hermit out" more than his brother Kade.

Tye added that he's better off alone at home while he lets his twin brother Kade, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, take care of their connections.

"I probably hermit out more than Kade does. Kade enjoys making a lot of connections, and sponsorship type of things. I like to hermit out a little bit. I’m outgoing, but when I’m at home, I’m happy. I think that’s the biggest difference."

Edited by Tejas Rathi
