ONE Fight Night 23: Tye Ruotolo set to lock horns with fellow BJJ phenom Jozef Chen in catchweight grappling bout

It's certainly a great time to be a grappling fan following the announcement of another guaranteed banger at ONE Fight Night 23 starring Tye Ruotolo. On July 5, live in US Primetime, Tye Ruotolo will welcome Jozef Chen to the world's largest martial arts organization in a 186-pound catchweight grappling fest at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fresh from his innovative 'Ruotolotine' submission of the dangerous Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21 last April, the Atos standout will look to stretch his pristine 6-0 record in the home of martial arts.

Ruotolo has been virtually unstoppable inside the Circle, where he also holds massive wins over Garry Tonon, Reinier de Ridder, and Dagi Arslanaliev, among other big names.

At just 21 years old, the youngest IBJJF world champion is already one of the most creative and innovative grapplers in the world, who seems to improve with each scrap.

While Tye Ruotolo won't be putting his welterweight submission grappling crown on the line, he'll still have his work cut out for him against a 19-year-old BJJ prodigy.

Chen has been making waves in the jiu-jitsu circuit and has already notched victories over some of the most respected competitors in the sport.

The B-Team affiliate's dominant win over former lightweight submission grappling world title challenger Tommy Langaker is a testament to his prodigious abilities.

Chen bested the Norwegian star by points (9-0), bypassing his feared guard game at the ADCC Europe and Africa Trials last year.

Moreover, these two battle-tested warriors share a similar high-octane style, which should make for an epic chess match.

ONE Fight Night 23 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Tye Ruotolo will look to keep the ball rolling after twin Kade's successful MMA debut

Tye Ruotolo was one proud cornerman at ONE 167 last weekend, where he witnessed his brother in action for the first time in four-ounce gloves.

Kade took care of business against Blake Cooper, showcasing promising striking skills before tapping his opponent out via a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

The Ruotolos have been cashing in $50,000 bonuses left and right, and no doubt Tye would love to keep that streak alive with another blistering performance against Jozef Chen.