WATCH: World champ twins Tye and Kade Ruotolo’s incredible rise to submission grappling supremacy

The rise of BJJ twin brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo has been nothing short of inspiring.

This Friday night, April 5, the reigning ONE world champions will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium determined to keep their respective unbeaten streaks alive at ONE Friday Fights 21 on Prime Video.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at the meteoric rise of the San Diego, California natives via an inspiring video released on the promotion's official YouTube channel.

"Before BJJ superstars and reigning ONE Submission Grappling World Champions Kade and Tye Ruotolo return for their respective bouts at ONE Fight Night 21 in U.S. primetime on April 5, learn about their historic rises to the top!"

When Tye and Kade Ruotolo step on martial arts' biggest this Friday night, it will be the first time they've done it together since making their promotional debut at ONE 157 in 2022. Since then, they have both won five straight and etched their name in the history books, becoming two of the first submission grappling world champions in ONE.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo look to keep their O's intact against a new crop of BJJ standouts

First up will be Kade Ruotolo who leaves his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at home. Instead, he will welcome Brazilian newcomer Franciso Lo to the promotion in a 180-pound catchweight bout.

Taking up jiu-jitsu at 11 years old as a way to defend himself, Lo has become one of the sport's most accomplished stars, having taken first place at the IBJJF Pan Championship and the IBJJ American Nationals in 2023.

Shortly after Kade Ruotolo takes care of some business, Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship on the line for the very first time when he meets Australian standout Izaak Michell.

Training under BJJ legends Leo Arruda, John Danaher, and Craig Jones, Michell topped the podium at the 2022 ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials and placed first at the Who’s Next Tournament that same year. In 2021, he also won gold at the IBJJF World Championships as a brown belt.

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

