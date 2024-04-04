Kade Ruotolo praises Francisco Lo for his sneaky submissions: "Things you don't really see coming"

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is an expert in the art of not telegraphing his submission attempts.

After all, the element of surprise is always an effective tool in 'The Gentle Art'. Only a few have truly mastered these sneaky set-ups, and Ruotolo believes his upcoming opponent is also quite stealthy when it comes to submissions.

This Friday, at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas, Ruotolo returns in a 180-pound catchweight non-title bout against Francisco Lo at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their 10-minute grappling war of attrition, the 21-year-old prodigy had nothing but praises for the promising ONE debutant.

Lo has already made a name for himself in the BJJ circuit, particularly for his wild submissions from every angle. Most pundits even say his cunning moves are eerily similar to Kade Ruotolo.

In an interview with ONE, the Atos standout admitted he'll have to watch out for Lo's unpredictability when they square off on April 5:

"It seems like all his main attacks, his main submissions, are kind of things he pulls out of his back pocket. Things you don't really see coming."

For instance, check out how Lo beautifully set up this nasty triangle choke along with a nifty jumping variation.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in US primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kade Ruotolo confident he can break Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21

As impressive as Francisco Lo is, Kade Ruotolo believes he'll just end up like all his opponents in ONE so far.

The San Diego, California, native is a perfect 5-0 in the world's largest martial arts organization, including three successful world title defenses.

In his pre-event interview with CountFilms TV, Ruotolo vowed to give his Brazilian foe a rude awakening:

"I think I'm going to be able to out-grind him, you know, get him on his back, and put him in uncomfortable positions."

See the full interview below:

