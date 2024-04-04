"It's always an experience" - Kade Ruotolo grateful to ONE Championship for always showing 'great level of professionalism'

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States joined ONE Championship in May 2022, and the 21-year-old superstar says his experience competing in the world's largest martial arts organization has been nothing but spectacular.

Ruotolo has quickly become one of the promotion's biggest stars. He has won all five matches and received many performance bonuses. Alongside his twin brother, reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, the 21-year-old has traveled across Asia under the ONE Championship banner.

Each time out, Ruotolo says ONE has shown exceptional professionalism.

He said in a recent guest appearance on The Shintaro Higashi Show:

"Yeah, we've been so thankful and stoked with everything that we've done through ONE Championship. You know, they always bring such a great level of professionalism and they've been so easy to work with. And it's always an amazing show, not even to be a participant or to compete, but to also just be able to be there as a spectator, just to watch all the talent on the cards. It's always just an experience. So thankful."

Kade Ruotolo to face dangerous Brazilian grappler Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is set to see action this weekend.

Ruotolo will face promotional newcomer 'Chico' Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling non-title contest at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on April 5th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Also on the card, Tye Ruotolo makes the first defense of his ONE welterweight submission grappling gold against Australia's Izaak Michell.

