"You never see guys take real risks" - Kade Ruotolo blasts opponents' overly defensive approach against him 

For some reason, even some of the best grapplers in the world today are hesitant to pull the trigger when facing Kade Ruotolo.

Then again, it's quite understandable since the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is one of the most electrifying athletes in 'The Gentle Art'.

Ruotolo, after all, could swiftly capitalize on a split-second mistake and somehow latch onto a neck or a limb for one of his many incredible submission holds.

Given the 21-year-old's reckless creativity, it's no surprising that his challengers are often gun-shy for fear of getting subbed.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Atos standout explained his annoyance with his previous foes who employed passive game plans:

"Even in the Matheus [Gabriel] match. Even Tommy [Langaker] a bit more, but only when he was in comfortable positions. Matheus was really defensive. You never see guys wrestle up or go for under hooks, or take any real risks."

Luckily for Kade Ruotolo, he'll now be facing a game adversary who will no doubt go for broke just to get the submission.

This coming Friday, ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video will feature a 180-pound catchweight grappling contest between Ruotolo and the prolific Francisco Lo.

Don't miss this guaranteed barnburner at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on April 5 in US primetime, free for existing Prime Video video subscribers in North America.

Francisco Lo confident he can end Kade Ruotolo's perfect run in ONE

While Kade Ruotolo's belt won't be on the line against Francisco Lo, the Brazilian will still pull out all the stops to make a good first impression in his promotional debut.

The Checkmat representative made it clear that he'll be gunning for the win in the most definitive way possible.

'Chico' told ONE in his own interview:

"I'm not going to say what the submission will be, but I already have it in mind, and I'm very excited, just waiting for the day of the fight to arrive."

