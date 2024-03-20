ONE Championship debutant Francisco Lo is not lacking in confidence despite facing arguably one of the most dynamic grapplers in modern jiu-jitsu.

At ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, Lo will scrap with reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo in a 180-pound catchweight bout.

This can't miss all-grappling war will take place on April 5 inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Francisco Lo is quite aware of the dangers that come from tussling with Kade Ruotolo.

After all, the 21-year-old phenom is capable of pulling off lightning-quick submission holds from any position. Moreover, Ruotolo keeps a frenetic pace from start to finish.

Still, the defiant Lo believes he can more than hold his own against the youngest ADCC world champion.

The Checkmat representative even warned Ruotolo about possibly getting a taste of his own medicine. Francisco Lo told ONE:

"I think this fight will end with a submission from me. I believe we have a very similar game, but I can already imagine submitting him."

Now, those are strong words from Francisco Lo. Let's see if he can hold up his end of the bargain at ONE Fight Night 21, which will air live on US Primetime on April 5 free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

ONE fans expecting non-stop action between Kade Ruotolo and Francisco Lo

Given both grapplers' penchant for wild finishes, fight fans are already anticipating an epic grappling showcase next month.

In fact, the announcement of Kade Ruotolo and Francisco Lo's grappling fest on ONE's social media garnered rave responses, including:

It's gonna catch fire emmmm"

"Sub for the dub lesgoooo"

"Izaak and Francisco joining ONE is great we need Diego Pato vs. Mikey next"