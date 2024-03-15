ONE Fight Night 21: Kade Ruotolo welcomes Francisco Lo in catchweight submission grappling showdown

Kade Ruotolo will make his second appearance of 2024 in the upcoming ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs Nicolas on Prime Video on April 5.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will figure in a non-title 180-pound catchweight showdown against promotional newcomer Francisco Lo inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Ruotolo is coming off his third straight successful world title defense, besting exemplary challenger Tommy Langaker at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan last January.

The 21-year-ol d BJJ maestro's sheer creativity and trademark aggression remain unmatched under the world's largest martial arts organization.

So far, all his adversaries have had trouble keeping up with Ruotolo's frenetic energy and penchant for initiating mad scrambles.

The upset-minded Francisco Lo, however, is ready to give the Atos standout a run for his money.

At 23 years old, Lo already has a distinguished resume in 'The Gentle Art', including prestigious titles as the IBJJF American National Champion and a No-Gi Pan-American Champion.

The Brazilian dynamo poses a similar frenzied approach to grappling as Kade Ruotolo, which should certainly make for a highly entertaining 10-minute scrap.

Given both athletes' penchant for theatrics, no doubt Kade Ruotolo and Francisco Lo will hunt for the submission every chance they get.

Kade Ruotolo joins twin brother Tye Ruotolo in stacked ONE Fight Night 21 card

Fans will get two Ruotolos for the price of one at ONE Fight Night 21, as Kade will once again go to war alongside his twin brother Tye Ruotolo.

In the co-main event, Tye will put his welterweight submission grappling world title on the line for the first time against fellow ADCC veteran Izaak Michell.

The curtain closer of ONE's fourth Amazon card of the year should also be a fun one.

Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel will look to continue his trail of excellence by defending his lightweight kickboxing crown against Alexis Nicolas.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.