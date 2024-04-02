"It's going to be a busy year" - Kade Ruotolo gives massive update about his impending MMA debut

Fans and pundits are growing impatient for ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo's long-awaited mixed martial arts debut.

Even the 21-year-old BJJ phenom admits he's been counting the days until he finally laces up the four-ounce gloves in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Looks like the moment of truth is finally closer to reality. Speaking to Andrew Whitelaw of the South China Morning Post, Ruotolo revealed that there's already an opponent and date for his MMA transition.

Of course, the Atos standout cannot reveal significant details of his match, but he promised it's coming sooner rather than later. Kade Ruotolo shared:

"I believe this will be my last jiu-jitsu match of the year [in ONE] until my MMA match, which is really exciting. So definitely in the near future. But I got a lot of jiu-jitsu matches that I want to do this year, so it's going to be a busy year."

Now that is certainly exciting news for fight fans across the world. Kade Ruotolo, after all, is one of the most electrifying submission specialists in the world today. We're all curious to see how his world-class grappling skills will translate to MMA, especially with strikes involved.

Watch the Ruotolo twins' full interview with SCMP MMA:

Kade Ruotolo must first handle business against Francisco Lo

While MMA is clearly on Kade Ruotolo's mind, he must first deal with the tough task that awaits him at ONE Fight Night 21.

This Friday, the San Diego, California native takes on dangerous adversary Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling showdown at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Ruotolo made it clear that he's not taking the ONE newcomer lightly. The youngest ADCC champion said in the same interview:

"He throws kind of a caution to the wind and throws out crazy submissions like jumping triangles, flying triangles, foot locks. He kind of attacks all parts of the body. So it will be an entertaining match-up for sure."

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : Will Kade Ruotolo be succesful in his MMA debut? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion