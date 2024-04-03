"No one is prepared to go that length" - Kade Ruotolo reveals extreme training to sharpen mental fortitude with twin Tye Ruotolo

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States believes he and twin brother Tye, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, sit alone atop the grappling world because no one is willing to do what they do to achieve greatness.

The pair of 21-year-old phenoms are known to put themselves through extreme training regimens, always coming into their fights in prime condition and ready for war. Sometimes, these training drills can be a little out there.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kade talked about how they even went a full hour slapping each other in the face. The 21-year-old American star said:

"My brother and I, we've had one-hour slap fighting, basically open hand punches, black eyes, the whole deal, for just an hour straight. So we know no one is prepared to go to that length with us. That's the confidence, that mental toughness. No one is prepared to go through that."

The brothers are certainly unorthodox when it comes to the gym, but that's what makes them such exciting competitors. The Ruotolos will have another opportunity to wow fans when they step back into the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Kade Ruotolo, Tye Ruotolo to appear at ONE Fight Night 21 in Thailand

Kade Ruotolo and his twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, are set to grace the ONE Championship ring together in the same event. If you've never seen the Ruotolo brothers compete, now is your chance, and you get two for the price of one.

Tye Ruotolo will defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Australia's Izaak Michell in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

But before he sees action, Kade Ruotolo will do battle with Brazil's 'Chico' Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling match.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free, as the event airs on U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5th.

Poll : Who is the better grappler? Kade Ruotolo Tye Ruotolo 0 votes View Discussion