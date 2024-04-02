"He's going to bring some new things to the table" - Kade Ruotolo thrilled to test himself against 'crafty' Francisco Lo

Nothing excites Kade Ruotolo more than another puzzle to solve on the canvas, and he predicts he'll get what he desires when he returns at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In fact, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, who meets Brazilian grappling standout Francisco Lo in a non-title 180-pound catchweight affair on the stacked bill, is preparing himself for any tricks his opposite number has hidden under his sleeves.

The ONE world champion has done his homework on the Checkmat representative for this thriller. Thus far, he's been impressed by Lo's gallery of submissions and ability to transition his points of attacks.

He said this on The Shintaro Higashi Show recently:

"You don't know if he's going to go for a foot lock or a triangle or, you know, he's got some flying submissions that he knows, which are pretty cool and crafty. He's kind of just a question mark. So that's why I'm excited."

Kade Ruotolo added:

"I know he's going to bring some new things to the table, and he's an exciting competitor for the most part. So I'm excited to have someone who's tough and that kind of excites me."

Kade Ruotolo will be joined by Tye at ONE Fight Night 21

As soon as he's done with Francisco Lo this Friday, Kade Ruotolo will shift his attention and focus to helping his brother, Tye, succeed in his first world title assignment on the global stage.

His twin brother, the promotion's welterweight submission grappling world champion, puts his prized possession on the line against Australian standout Izaak Michell in the co-main event of the evening at ONE Fight Night 21.

While they're ready to rack up another sensational victory under the promotional spotlight, Kade Ruotolo and Tye will have their hands full against their opposite numbers, who are eager to get their tenures off to a flyer.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5.

