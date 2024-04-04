"I'm going to be able to out-grind him" - ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo vows to push the pace vs Francisco Lo

Although his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title is not on the line on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21, Kade Ruotolo wants to put up another masterful performance that will keep his status as one of the world's best grapplers in this era.

Ahead of his catchweight submission grappling match with Francisco Lo inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Ruotolo discussed his fight plan with CountFilms TV's YouTube channel.

The 21-year-old BJJ sensation said:

"I think I'm going to be able to out-grind him, you know, get him on his back, and put him in uncomfortable positions."

Kade Ruotolo has been a dominant force in the world's largest martial arts organization alongside his twin brother, Tye, as they both remained undefeated with five victories each.

His most recent triumph came against Tommy Langaker, whom he defeated in consecutive fights through another unanimous decision nod from the judges in January 2024 at ONE 165 to successfully defend his 26-pound golden belt for the third time since becoming the inaugural titleholder in October 2022.

Fans and other combat sports personalities urge Kade Ruotolo to transition to MMA soon

Following his fifth straight victory back in January, Kade Ruotolo is constantly being pushed by fans and other combat sports personalities to make his move to MMA because he has floated the idea of fighting Shinya Aoki in the same fight card for his MMA debut at ONE 165.

Although it didn't materialize, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was shocked by this crazy idea of the Atos representative. If he gets the job done against his 23-year-old Brazilian opponent, his jump to the mixed martial arts realm will be inevitable, and he will surely make his own run for a world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America on April 5.

