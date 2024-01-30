“MMA soon?” - Israel Adesanya, fighters, fans show mad love to Kade Ruotolo following world title triumph in Tokyo

The co-main event of ONE 165 this past weekend inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, demonstrated that reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is head and shoulders above the competition.

Ruotolo has reasserted his mastery against Tommy Langaker in their world title rematch and picked up another dominant unanimous decision victory as he maneuvered his way through multiple submission attempts.

Kade recently took over the joint Instagram of him and his brother Tye, published multiple photos on the account, and highlighted the best moments of the fight and his winning moment. He captioned his post with:

“Defended my belt for the 3rd time and picked up a $50,000 performance bonus along the way. Massive thank you to @yodchatri and @onechampionship and much thanks to my family, friends and supporters 🙌🏽🙏🏽 can’t wait for the next one”

This latest performance from the Atos representative has earned praise from different combat sports personalities such as Israel Adesanya (@stylebender), Chito Vera (@chitoveraufc), Andre Galvao (@galvaobjj), Urijah Faber (@urijahfaber), Frankie Edgar (@frankieedgar), and John Wayne Parr (@johnwayneparr), as they commented on his post with positive messages:

“🐍🐍🐍”

“🔥🔥🔥”

“MMA soon? 🔥🔥🔥”

“🔥”

“👏👏👏👏👏👏”

“Legend🏆”

Screenshot of comments for Kade Ruotolo

Besides the community’s personalities, the 21-year-old American star has also received love from countless fans, as the comments from platform users @sin_over_cos, @lovatojrbjj, @tomdeblass, @jplondon0, and @keoniissa spearheaded the comments from his supporters with their comments:

“This was so sick, we need more high-level grappling in ONE”

“Congrats Champ!!!👏👏👏”

“Amazing”

“Ahead of the game. 💯🏆🌱✨”

“The best in the game🔥🔥🔥”

Screenshot of fan comments praising Kade Ruotolo

Kade Ruotolo wants a quick turnaround and fight as soon as possible

The last part of Kade Ruotolo’s caption indicates that he is now looking forward to his return to action in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and with that type of performance, you can’t blame him for asking for more challengers to his throne.

However, aside from defending his world title, Kade could also see action in an MMA match, especially since he is very vocal about crossing over to the discipline and has been honing his striking skills, particularly in boxing.