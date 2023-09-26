WATCH: Kade Ruotolo working on his boxing with Ecuadorian MMA star 'Chito' Vera

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo was recently seen training with Ecuadorian MMA star Marlon 'Chito' Vera. The pair were seen working on their boxing by doing a training session outdoors.

The video was originally posted by Parilloboxing on Instagram and was reshared by the official account of the Ruotolo brothers with the caption:

“Training with Chito?? That’s good guy to work with. Him and Parillo”

This short clip has gained traction among fans of Kade, as he has shown flashes of striking potential with good boxing fundamentals.

Various Instagram users and even combat sports personalities like @joyboybjj, @lance476, @cubswanson, @marquis_henri, @atd_jits, and @bryan_deon lauded the 20-year-old BJJ phenom for his work and even said that he can transition well in MMA by commenting:

“On the road with the dawgs out is wild”

“Mma submission record is about to get blown out of the water”

“Get it :)”

“MMA Yesss! This is going to be exciting 🙏🏾”

“You are going to be great! Really excited about this!”

“The takeover is coming…”

If the Atos Academy pursues the MMA route eventually, he can do it under the world’s largest martial arts organization because it houses the biggest roster of elite athletes from various disciplines like MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling. This is also one of the major perks for fighters when they join the promotion — crossing over to other sports to compete.

Currently, Kade has a perfect 4-0 record in ONE Championship after sweeping his first four fights against Shinya Aoki (unanimous decision win in his debut), Uali Kurzhev (submission win to capture the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling title), Matheus Gabriel (unanimous decision win) and Tommy Langaker (unanimous decision win).