“Can’t wait for the next one” - Kade Ruotolo already eyeing another match after world title win against Tommy Langaker

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo once again proved that he is the undisputed king of the division by repeating his victory against Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE 165 this past weekend.

Ruotolo put up an incredible performance and entertained the sold-out crowd inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, with his different submission attempts throughout his 10-minute showdown with the Norwegian challenger.

Eventually, the Atos representative got the win by unanimous decision to further improve his record under the world's largest martial arts organization at 5-0. In the aftermath of his triumph, Ruotolo posted a few snaps on his Instagram account, and he captioned them with:

“Defended my belt for the 3rd time and picked up a $50,000 performance bonus along the way. Massive thank you to @yodchatri and @onechampionship and much thanks to my family, friends and supporters 🙌🏽🙏🏽 can’t wait for the next one”

Aside from his third straight successful world title defense, Kade also became $50,000 richer as he was one of the six fighters on the card who was awarded the performance bonus of the night.

Prior to this latest victory, the 21-year-old American phenom has already collected four wins against Shinya Aoki in May 2022 at ONE 157, Uali Kurzhev in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3, Matheus Gabriel in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5, and Langaker during their first meeting in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11.

Kade Ruotolo wants to be an active world champion and might see action in an MMA fight

With another victory secured under his professional record, one half of the famous Ruotolo twins is looking forward to another match in the promotion as he aims to be one of the most active world champions on the roster.

Additionally, he might also consider fighting in a mixed martial arts setting and trying to gauge his improvement in the striking arts since he already began his training in boxing a few months ago with North American MMA star Chito Vera.