“Absolutely fire” - Fighters, fans show respect to Kade Ruotolo’s mind-numbing grappling chess match against Tommy Langaker

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has successfully defended his world title and reasserted his mastery against Tommy Langaker during their co-main event rematch at ONE 165 this past weekend inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This bout was one of the main attractions of the event, and Ruotolo made sure to put on an incredible performance in front of the jam-packed arena. One of the best sequences of the fight was posted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account.

They captioned the post with:

“Smooth as butter 🧈 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu”

As seen on the clip, the Atos representative made a quick transition against Langaker by rolling on the mat and taking his back through a crucifix position that scored him points on the judges’ scorecards.

It was only one of the several submission maneuvers that Kade attempted throughout their match, and it was enough to seal him the victory for yet another dominant victory via unanimous decision.

This amazing showing from the one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins has amassed positive comments from a few combat sports personalities and fans, including North American MMA legend Uriah Faber.

Kade Ruotolo maintains status as the lightweight submission grappling king and bags $50K performance bonus

This latest victory against the 29-year-old Norwegian has not only improved Ruotolo’s record under the world’s largest martial arts organization to 5-0 but also earned an additional $50,000 as a performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

As the 21-year-old American awaits his next opponent, he might continue to train and improve his striking skills after he was spotted with MMA star Chito Vera working on his boxing a few months ago.