"He throws some crazy subs" - Kade Ruotolo excited to duel with fellow submission hunter Francisco Lo

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States just wants to please the fans with an exciting scrap. But in order to do that, he needs a willing dance partner, that he may have just found that in Brazil's Francisco Lo.

Ruotolo is set to face 'Chico' Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling non-title contest at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on April 5th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from your location.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo expressed his excitement in facing Lo, and says he looks forward to going sub for sub with the Brazilian phenom. The 21-year-old American said:

"He's, for the most part, a submission-based, submission-oriented fighter. He throws some crazy subs out there, and I just think it will be a very fun and intriguing matchup."

Ruotolo's unique frenetic grappling style matches up quite well with Lo's, and the fans are definitely in for a treat.

Kade Ruotolo not taking Francisco Lo lightly: "This is probably my toughest opponent in ONE Championship"

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo has taken out some pretty big names in the world's largest martial arts organization since joining ONE in May 2022. But he admits 'Chico' Francisco Lo is by far the toughest opponent yet.

He told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I think this is probably my toughest opponent in ONE Championship for both of us. Every time we step back out on the ONE Championship platform, it tends to get harder and harder and harder, which is what we're asking for and is what we want."

