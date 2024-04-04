"I like to stay calm in the chaos" - Izaak Michell believes he has the answer to Tye Ruotolo's frenetic grappling pace

ONE Championship newcomer Izaak Michell of Australia is confident he can figure out Tye Ruotolo's unique and frenetic grappling pace when the two lock horns this weekend in Thailand.

Michell is set to challenge Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title. The two meet in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking on a guest appearance on CountFilms TV, Michell talked about how he plans to deal with Ruotolo's unorthodox grappling style.

The 25-year-old Australian star said:

"I like to stay calm in the chaos. Try to pick and time my shots when it's best to do it. I'm pretty aggressive in moving forward and hunting submissions."

Sounds like Michell has a solid game plan in place. However, executing that game plan against an absolute stud like Ruotolo is a different story altogether.

Izaak Michell anticipates epic grappling match against Tye Ruotolo: "It's going to be one for the record books"

Australian grappling sensation Izaak Michell promises fans they will witness something special when he faces ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo this weekend at ONE Fight Night 21.

He told ONE Championship:

"Yeah, I just got to say thank you to everyone for tuning in and watching, watching us and supporting me especially. I appreciate that a lot. And yeah, tune in. Watch Tye and I throw down, I believe it's going to be one for the record books."

