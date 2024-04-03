“We’ll bring a strap back” – Izaak Michell fired up to lead the way for Australian fighters in ONE Championship

Izaak Michell just made a lofty promise to his home nation of Australia.

The Aussie standout is set for a huge ONE Championship debut when he challenges Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21.

Michell will look to get the gold and hand Ruotolo his first promotional loss this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Izaak Michell boldly proclaimed that he'd be flying back to Australia a couple of days after the fight with 26 pounds of gold stashed in his carry-on baggage.

"Yeah, we'll bring a strap back. So yeah, definitely. I believe it's gonna happen and it will mean a lot to me. I'm sure it will mean a lot to others as well."

Michell has wreaked havoc in the professional Brazilian jiu-jitsu scene and has title wins in the ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials and Who's Next Tournament in 2022. He also won gold in the brown belt class in the 2021 IBJJF No Gi World Championships.

A world title win in ONE Championship against the undefeated Tye Ruotolo, however, could launch Michell into the stratosphere.

ONE Fight Night 21, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Izaak Michell expects instant classic with Tye Rutolo

Izaak Michell doesn't just plan on taking the gold from Tye Ruotolo, he wants to put on an instant classic in his ONE Championship debut.

in the same interview with the promotion, Michell said his and Ruotolo's style will perfectly complement each other and a Bangkok barnburner is practically inevitable once they're pitted against one another:

"Yeah, I just got to say thank you to everyone for tuning in and watching, watching us, and supporting me especially, I appreciate that a lot. Tune in, and watch Tye and I throw down. I believe it's going to be one for the record books."