“It’s going to be one for the record books” - Izaak Michell predicts an instant classic alongside Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 21

For his first world title opportunity, Izaak Michell vows to give his best when he meets the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Tye Ruotolo. They'll do battle on April 5 for the co-headliner of ONE Fight Night 21 inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before Michell exchange submission maneuvers with Ruotolo, he talked to ONE Championship and was asked to give his thoughts about their upcoming showdown, and the Australian BJJ powerhouse invited everyone not to miss it because he believes that it will be an all-time classic.

The 25-year-old star claimed:

"Yeah, I just got to say thank you to everyone for tuning in and watching, watching us and supporting me especially, I appreciate that a lot. And yeah, tune in. Watch Tye and I throw down, I believe it's going to be one for the record books."

This will be Izaak Michell's first match in the world's largest martial arts organization after he toured the world and learned from several icons of the sport like Renzo Gracie, Lloyd Irvin, and John Danaher.

He also competed in various grappling tournaments and recorded notable victories against other top BJJ savants, particularly in the IBJJF Gi and IBJJF No-Gi World Championships.

Izaak Michell believes Tye Ruotolo will have a hard time solving his patterns

Izaak Michell is out to prove that he will be the toughest test for the 21-year-old BJJ phenom and be the first athlete to hand him a defeat in ONE Championship after five previous fighters failed to solve the puzzle of the one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins.

Furthermore, the Aussie thinks that he can match the revolutionary skills of the American world champion because of his unique and unorthodox approach when competing.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

