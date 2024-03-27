"It's hard to catch my patterns" - Izaak Michell says Tye Ruotolo will be tested like never before at ONE Fight Night 21

Australia's Izaak Michell couldn't contain his anticipation to finally face reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5.

Michell and Ruotolo will grace the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the former challenges the latter for his 26-pound golden belt.

Before they exchanged submission maneuvers, Michell spoke with ONE Championship and discussed how he will fare against the reigning divisional king.

The 25-year-old Australian said:

"So, it's a really interesting matchup. I can't wait. I'm really excited to see what happens."

He also broke down his style, saying it would give Tye Ruotolo a hard time during their match, as he added:

"I think it's quite interesting to have a match with me because I feel very strong at times and very tense, but then I'll be loose other times, and it's hard to read. It's hard to catch my timing and my patterns, as well."

Michell is looking to be the first man to solve the puzzle of Tye, as five previous opponents failed to do so and crumbled to him. After all, he is considered one of the best grapplers in the division and has earned a reputation in the community as an exciting competitor.

Tye Ruotolo thanks everyone who supported him in reaching the pinnacle of success

Tye Ruotolo finally reached the peak of his professional career after becoming the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion in November 2023 following his unanimous decision win over Magomed Abdulkadirov.

The one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins showed his gratitude to all the people who helped him achieve this momentous accomplishment, as he joined his twin, Kade, as a world titleholder.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.