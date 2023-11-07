“Such a savage”- BJJ icons, fans show their love for Tye Ruotolo’s complete dominance over Magomed Abdulkadirov

Before his world title showdown with Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16, Tye Ruotolo badly wanted a submission finish against the Russian veteran, as he reiterated multiple times during the build-up to their clash.

The 20-year-old American even stated that he would rather lose an exciting fight than win a boring one because he expects Abdulkaridov to go all out against him. However, when the fight began, Ruotolo was the only one initiating the action, as the 32-year-old was more passive.

But that didn’t stop the Atos representative from displaying an incredible performance, as he attempted multiple submission attempts throughout the 10-minute duration of the match. He even took several risks to force the Universal Fighters representative to engage with him.

In the end, Ruotolo failed to get the tap that he was raring to secure, but his activity and overall aggression were enough to get the nod from the judges and crown him as the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Despite falling short of a finish, Tye received a great reception from other BJJ stars and fans for the performance he showed, as they commented on the video that was posted by ONE Championship on Instagram.

The video was a clip of Ruotolo’s highlights against Abdulkadirov and was captioned:

Tye Ruotolo is on the attack! 🥋 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu

Fans and BJJ personalities were quick to commend Ruotolo for his relentless pursuit of a finish by commenting on the said post. Comments from users @jaketotten_, @leovierabjj, @galvaobjj, @leolevimatos, and @almabeads_creations spearheaded the positive comments:

“Such a savage”

“Great performance and aggressive forward game 🙌”

“Always pushing the pace with beautiful techniques 🔥”

“Unstoppable 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Amazing performance by Ruotolo, it was an awesome match 🔥”

Screenshot of fans' comments about Tye Ruotolo

It was Tye’s fifth straight victory under the world’s largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in May 2022. He previously defeated Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier De Ridder, and Dagi Arslanaliev.

The BJJ savant also joined his twin brother, Kade, in the exclusive club of ONE submission grappling world champions, which also includes Mikey Musumeci and Danielle Kelly.

