Tye Ruotolo says he’d be ‘swinging in for the finish’ against Magomed Abdulkadirov: “Nothing has changed”

Ahead of the most important bout of his professional career, Tye Ruotolo is keeping the same mindset of going for the finish against Magomed Abdulkadirov in their ONE welterweight submission grappling world title showdown.

The two submission grappling athletes will vie for the inaugural world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With his four-fight win streak since arriving in the world’s largest martial arts organization in May 2022, Tye gave out a warning against the debuting Russian. The 20-year-old American will be looking for a submission finish against Abdulkadirov like he did to his three previous opponents.

Ruotolo shared this plan in his most recent interview with the South China Morning Post via their YouTube channel and stated:

“I'm going to go out there swinging for the finish and looking for a submission, no matter what. You know, I’ve been doing that throughout my time here, and nothing has changed. This is going to be the same.”

Watch the interview right here:

The Atos representative has previously submitted the likes of Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, and Dagi Arslanaliev. Tye’s only decision victory was against ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder, whom he failed to submit in their bout in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10.

Ruotolo wants to follow in the footsteps of his twin brother, Kade, who has already captured the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.