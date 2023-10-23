“I've been trying to get the belt forever” – Tye Ruotolo relishes opportunity to become a ONE world champion like his twin Kade

Tye Ruotolo witnessed the crowning glory of his twin brother, Kade, when he won the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title in October 2022 by submitting Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3. Now, he wants to do the same in his own upcoming world title bout.

The 20-year-old will welcome Magomed Abdulkadirov of Russia to the world’s largest martial arts organization, as they are scheduled to meet in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title. The event will go down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The other half of the famous Ruotolo brothers is grateful to ONE Championship for giving him this massive opportunity, as he has been raring to get this chance of winning his own golden strap.

He shared this in an interview with The MMA Superfan by stating:

“This is a huge opportunity for me. You know I've been trying to get the belt forever, ever since I saw my brother get it. And I'm just so grateful to have the opportunity. ONE created the division and I have a great opponent. I'm grateful and I'm prepared.”

See the full interview below:

Tye has already piled up four wins in the promotion, including three finishes. He made a remarkable ONE debut in May 2022 by submitting Garry Tonon at ONE 157.

He then added three more victories at the expense of Marat Gafurov (via submission in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5), Reinier De Ridder (via unanimous decision in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10), and Dagi Arslanaliev (via submission in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13).

Meanwhile, his upcoming opponent, Abdulkadirov, also has an equally impressive grappling resume. He is a multi-time UWW World Grappling champion and a former European ADCC Grappling champion. The 32-year-old Russian was also a household name in the European grappling circuit.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.