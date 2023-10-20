“I hope he really comes at me” – Tye Ruotolo expects Magomed Abdulkadirov to bring the pressure at ONE Fight Night 16

American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo welcomes the pronouncements of next opponent Magomed Abdulkadirov that he intends to come at him and put on the pressure. It is something that excites the Atos affiliate as it is in line with his desire to put on an engaging show.

The two will see action at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They will battle for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in a 10-minute championship clash.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the 20-year-old Ruotolo reacted to Magomed Abdulkadirov’s intentions to bring the fight to him, underscoring he is down for it. He said:

“I sure hope he really comes at me. And if that's the case then it's on, you know. I just want to go head-to-head and lock horns. If he does be more passive and more safe, then I'm going to have to go forward even harder. But if someone comes at me that means it's on and then you know my counter-attacks are coming.”

Watch the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo is seeking to take his impressive run in ONE Championship to another level by becoming a world champion. He made his promotional debut in May 2022 and has won all four of his fights to date. His latest victory was over Dagi Arslanaliev of Turkey by submission (rear-naked choke) inside three minutes.

A victory at ONE Fight Night 16 will thrust Tye Ruotolo into ONE’s pantheon of champions, joining his twin brother Kade, who is the promotion’s lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Out to frustrate Tye Ruotolo is 32-year-old Abdulkadirov from Russia. He is making his ONE Championship debut but is confident of making a big splash and earning world champion status at the onset.

He has built his credentials in the grappling circuit in Europe, where among his accomplishments include being a multiple-time UWW World Grappling Champion and a European ADCC Grappling Champion.

The Ruotolo-Abdulkadirov title clash is one of nine matches at ONE Fight Night 16, which will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.