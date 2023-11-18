“Only the beginning, on a mission” - Tye Ruotolo shows love to his support system following world title win

BJJ superstar Tye Ruotolo finally reached the peak of his professional career after beating Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, 2023, via unanimous decision.

Ruotolo got the nod from the judges inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after attempting more submission attempts against his Russian counterpart.

But the 20-year-old American is not content with this career-defining triumph, as he now looks forward to more accolades to collect. He revealed this in a lengthy post on his Instagram account on November 16, 2023.

He reflected on the countless positive messages he received from everyone after his championship victory by writing the caption:

“One World Champion 🏆✔️ Epic day in the office, sorry to all messages I’ve missed. Thank you to everyone who’s supported/supports me. Still coming down the heights… I wish for everyone to experience that level of happiness and adrenaline. Only the beginning, on a mission 💯”

Additionally, Tye showed his love and appreciation to everyone that made this achievement possible for him as he continued:

“To all my family fans and friend this one’s for you, time to level up… we’ve got lots on the horizon 🔥 Thank you Thailand, this place is so special and I’m grateful/honored to learn more about Thai culture. Learning lots and enjoying the process 🙌🏽… Also thank you to Chatri for the 50K bonus and the opportunity to do what I love all over the world. Special thanks to my Parents, brother, sister, manager, and homie Louis for the backup…another great trip in the books.”

It was the Atos representative’s fifth straight victory in the world’s largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in May 2022. He previously won against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Reinier de Ridder, and Dagi Arslanaliev.

Fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 16 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.