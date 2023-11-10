WATCH: Welterweight submission grappling world champ Tye Ruotolo gets his Muay Thai reps in at Superbon’s camp

Fresh off his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title triumph in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16, where he outlasted Magomed Abdulkadirov via unanimous decision, Tye Ruotolo continues to grind and improve his combat sports skills.

On November 7, 2023, the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, posted a clip and a picture of Ruotolo in the gym. In the video, he was seen doing different Muay Thai drills, including hitting the pads.

The video was captioned:

“Training Muay Thai: Where Good Vibes and Smiles Knockout the Day!💥🔝 @tyeruotolo”

In a separate post, the famed gym showed their gratitude to the BJJ black belt holder for devoting his time to training the art of eight limbs:

“Thank you @tyeruotolo for your visit and for training Muay Thai with us. We hope you had a fantastic experience!🥊💯🤩”

This unbelievable dedication and passion by the 20-year-old American didn’t go unnoticed because fans like @_tywy, @tobyramosreyes, @fighteralliance.s, and @doc_turan praised him by commenting on the video and stating:

“southpaw ay? will be fun seeing him scrap after some time!”

“Such an awesome post. Love seeing their progress.”

“Awesome post 🥊⚔️🏆“

“Looking Strong!!!”

Screenshot of fans' comments about Tye Ruotolo

Although he wanted to become an active world champion and defend his golden belt multiple times against anyone that the promotion pits him against, the Atos representative is also keen on competing in the mixed martial arts ruleset.

Tye, who is one-half of the famous Ruotolo brothers, have expressed his desire to cross over to MMA, although he needs more time to equip himself with more combat sports arsenal and techniques. If Tye continues his progress in the striking department, it will be a scary sight for all welterweight contenders.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.