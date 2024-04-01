Izaak Michell believes he can match Tye Ruotolo’s prodigious skills: “I’m still yet to show people what I’m capable of”

Upcoming ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion challenger Izaak Michell is ready to prove that he is one of the best submission artists in the world.

He's currently preparing to challenge reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5.

The two BJJ savants will grace the iconic ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to determine the undispiuted king of the weight class.

Ahead of his biggest bout to date, Izaak Michell caught up with ONE Championship to talk about how he'll show his full potential in front of the global audience.

The Australian rising star said:

"So, we can have this match and then, you know, we can get a feel and then we'll compete more times in the future. I think every match counts. You learn so much from every match. And yeah, I think I'm still yet to show people what I'm capable of."

Prior to signing with the world's largest martial arts organization, he was a household name in various IBJFF tournaments, where he scored notable wins over world champions Roberto Jimenez and Jansen Gomes.

Now, he tries to be the first athlete to give Ruotolo his first setback and bring home the championship with him in Australia.

Izaak Michell claims that Tye Ruotolo will have a hard time catching his patterns

Due to his diverse experience of being coached by different legendary tacticians around the globe, Izaak Michell has developed a unique style that would give Tye a hard time when they finally lock horns on fight night.

His equally explosive and aggressive style is something that he will bring to the table as he tries to submit the 21-year-old American phenom and the one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.