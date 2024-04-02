"It's definitely up there" - Izaak Michell says ONE gold the most prized possession in submission grappling

Izaak Michell is excited to make his ONE Championship debut this week when he competes at ONE Fight Night 21.

The 25-year old grappler knows that he is stepping onto a huge stage against one of the best in the world but that is exactly where he can prove himself to be amongst the elite.

On April 5, he will challenge Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Both the stage itself and the opponent are big moments for Michell in his career as he looks to continue evolving as a world class submission grappling.

In an interview with ONE before his debut, he spoke about the prestige in competing for a world championship in the promotion and where he believes this ranks in the submission grappling world:

"I believe that ONE Championship is the biggest one because they're bringing in the best guys and they're definitely giving us better opportunities to look after ourselves as well. So, I think it's definitely up there and highly regarded, truly as big as anything else in the grappling world."

Izaak Michell faces an opponent that has helped to put ONE on the map in submission grappling

When talking about the pedigree that Izaak Michell mentioned, it's impossible to not credit what the Ruotolo brothers have helped bring to the promotion.

Both Tye and his brother Kade are two of the very best grapplers in the world today and they've both achieved great things as two world champions in the promotion.

The recognition that they bring to the table is going to elevate anything that they do and that helps to make ONE's grappling divisions be seen as the elite level of competition.

Michell knows that this is what he faces on April 5 but grasping this opportunity with both hands could go on to become one of the most important moments in his young career.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

