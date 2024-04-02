"I still have a lot to show" - ONE star Izaak Michell determined to continue developing as a true BJJ artist

Izaak Michell believes that he still has a long way to go in order to reach his true potential as a submission grappler.

At ONE Fight Night 21, the current status of his skill set will be well and truly put to the test when he takes on Tye Ruotolo.

The Ruotolo brothers have shown in each of their appearances under the ONE Championship banner that they're both grappling prodigies that are only going to get better with each passing year.

At 25 years old, Michell puts himself into that same bracket after beginning his training in jiu-jitsu at the age of 16. There's still a lot of room for the Aussie grappler to keep on evolving thanks to the endless pursuit of knowledge that his chosen martial arts brings.

Michell told ONE Championship ahead of ONE Fight Night 21 that he believes his peers can see his evolution in the coming years:

"I believe I still have a lot to show and that's just coming up now, like I'm not even a black belt yet. I'm still coming up and I think a lot of people will, especially a lot of high level athletes, recognise the potential I have."

Izaak Michell will be put to the test in a whole new way on April 5

Izaak Michell has obviously accumulated some great experience throughout his career but nothing that will be quite like ONE Fight Night 21.

In facing Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship, he will be put to the test in several categories.

The relentless output and aggression that the Ruotolo brothers have become known for immediately puts their opponents on the back foot with no choice but to sink or swim.

We will find out whether at this stage in his career, Michell is ready to swim with the sharks as he continues to improve in front of the world's eyes each time he competes.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

