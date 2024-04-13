"He raises his opponent's level too" - Fans stack praise on Rodtang's display of showmanship and dominance over Joseph Lasiri

Fight fans have recently stacked praise on a flashback video displaying Rodtang Jitmuangnon's complete supremacy over former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri.

The two world champions collided in a world title bout for Rodtang's flyweight Muay Thai crown in November 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4 in Singapore.

As many predicted, Rodtang exercised complete dominancy over his Italian-Morroccan rival for five full rounds.

On Instagram, one fan described Rodtang's spellbinding performance as masterful while others agreed that he set the bar really high in terms of overall skill and entertainment value.

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is anticipated to make another appearance sometime later this year with another banging matchup.

Although nothing has been set in stone, the flyweight Muay Thai king could square off with Japanese legend Takeru Segawa in either a kickboxing or Muay Thai bout.

At the moment, both warriors are still in recovery - Rodtang from his injured left hand and Segawa from a bruised leg he sustained in his world title challenge aginst ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek - before they are 100% ready to fight again.

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric adds his name on Rodtang's list of potential world title challengers with recent name-drop at OFN21

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has a new challenger who's interested in fighting him next.

'The Bosnian Menace' Denic Purdic has put 'The Iron Man' on notice after his most recent victory over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, which took place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on April 5.

Feeling like he's done enough to earn a shot at gold in capturing his second consecutive win, Puric fearlessly announced his intention to go after the hardest-hitting striker in the flyweight division during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson.

Speaking into the microphone, the 39-year-old veteran dropped Rodtang's name saying:

"Rodtang! 'The Bosnian Menace' wants it all! Next in line, I want Rodtang."

