"He doesn't really do much damage to people" - Tyson Fury picks more difficult fight between Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Francis Ngannou will be a more dangerous opponent for him than Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury is set to face the former UFC heavyweight champion on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout will mark Ngannou's debut in the squared circle, as he prepares to face one of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history.

While 'The Gypsy King's' WBC heavyweight belt won't be on the line for their clash, the two men will fight for the mythical title of 'The Baddest Man on The Planet' as the MMA and boxing worlds collide once again.

Ahead of his bout against Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury and his team also shocked fans by announcing that he had signed on the dotted line to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title on December 23.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Fury was asked to pick the tougher of his two upcoming opponents. In typical style, Fury shrugged off any notion of Usyk having a chance against him and detailed why Ngannou should be taken as a more serious threat by fans.

Tyson Fury said (courtesy of talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson's X account):

"A lot of people are on about this undisputed fight, fantastic. But I have a much more dangerous person to deal with next, I believe. Francis is a bigger man, stronger, more powerful and has knockout capability. Usyk, he doesn't really do much damage to people he hits."

Tyson Fury confirms which MMA fighter he wants to face next

Tyson Fury believes that he is destined to fight Jon Jones in the future.

Fury is currently preparing to face Francis Ngannou next weekend in a non-title 10-round clash. The WBC heavyweight champion will also have one eye on Oleksandr Usyk, as he is scheduled to face him after Ngannou.

Despite hopping straight back into boxing's title scene when he takes on Usyk on December 23, Tyson Fury has refused to rule out another crossover event in the future. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Fury admitted he's already eyeing up Jon Jones as a potential fight next:

"Zero hesitation [to face Ngannou]. I walked right toward [Deontay] Wilder, took his best shots and knocked him out. I've knocked out the others, too. I'm ready to take [Ngannou's] shots. We'll see if he's ready to take mine... Jon Jones [would be my ideal fight next]. Why not?"