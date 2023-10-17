Tyson Fury confirms which MMA star he wants to fight next after Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury believes that he has a future meeting with Jon Jones waiting for him.

'The Gypsy King' is currently set to return to the ring later this month in Saudi Arabia. There, he will face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a ten-round, non-title affair. However, that doesn't mean there are no stakes for the bout.

Fury specifically needs a win badly in order to face Oleksandr Usyk next. His title unification with 'The Cat' was signed after signing the deal to face Ngannou. Ideally, he will dispatch 'The Predator' and then turn his attention towards Usyk for their historic title fight.

However, that doesn't mean that Tyson Fury is done with crossover contests. Speaking in a recent interview with BleacherReport, he was asked about what could be next. There, Fury again discussed his intentions to face Jon Jones.

The boxer was reportedly sent a contract by the UFC to face 'Bones' later this year. While Fury instead chose a boxing match with Ngannou, it seems that his rivalry with Jones isn't finished. Speaking to BleacherReport, the boxer stated:

"Zero hesitation [to face Ngannou] I walked right toward Wilder, took his best shots and knocked him out. I've knocked out the others, too. I'm ready to take [Ngannou's] shots. We'll see if he's ready to take mine... Jon Jones [would be my ideal fight next]. Why not?"

Tyson Fury explains motivation behind Jon Jones bout

Tyson Fury believes that an MMA fight with Jon Jones will make more sense after December.

As of now, talk about a fight between 'The Gypsy King' and 'Bones' is very premature. While he's currently heavily favored to defeat Francis Ngannou, his historic clash with Oleksandr Usyk is closer to a pick-em.

Meanwhile, the UFC heavyweight champion also has business to deal with in the form of Stipe Miocic. The two are currently set to fight next month at Madison Square Garden in the main event of UFC 295.

In the interview with BleacherReport, Tyson Fury explained in-depth why he wanted to fight Jon Jones. There, he stated:

"After I take out the guy everyone says is the toughest out there, it makes sense that I'd go after the next guy, right? It's all about entertainment and giving the people what they want. I'm the only heavyweight boxer. I'm the only boxer, period, that could pull this off. So why not challenge myself to do something that'll [go] down in history?"