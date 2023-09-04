“He reeks of jealously” - Logan Paul slams Dillon Danis’ repeated Twitter attacks on him and Nina Agdal in fiery rebuttal video

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to face off in a boxing match on October 14th as the co-main event on the PRIME Card, co-promoted by Misfits Boxing (KSI's boxing promotion) and DAZN.

Dillon Danis, in the build-up to the fight, has launched a social media tirade against Paul and has targeted Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. Danis has repeatedly posted pictures of Agdal with other men. In some cases, the images have been doctored to include Paul's fiancee.

In a recent video posted to the DAZN Boxing channel, Paul reacted to a number of different tweets Danis had made. At one point in the video, Paul reacts to a tweet from Danis in which the latter shared a doctored image of himself, alongside Paul, set to the background of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul's podcast.

To this, Logan Paul said:

"He wants to be me so badly. He's photoshopping pitures of my fiancee with him because he reeks of jealousy. But, I don't feel like giving this sc*mbag a platform, especially my platform. I even regret putting him in this position to fight me because he is getting so much attention and he doesn't deserve any of it because he's a piece of s**t. So yeah, I'll never have him on Impaulsive."

Dillon Danis continues social media tirade against Logan Paul

Despite Paul's comments and an alleged cease-and-desist letter issued to him, Dillon Danis has continued to attack Paul on social media. Apart from the images of his fiancee, Nina Agdal, with other men, he also took aim at the older Paul brother directly.

Most recently, Danis wrote:

"Logan Paul is my b***h for life after I knock him out he will be obligated to hold my pocket whenever he’s in my presence till he dies."

Soon after that tweet, he said:

"You tell Logan Paul that I'm coming over and I'm kicking down his backdoor and patting his little lady on the a*s and I'm telling her to make me a steak, medium-rare just how I like it."

Things are growing increasingly personal between the two. That being said, the antics have garnered a lot of attention, making the fight, when it goes down, one of the biggest in crossover boxing.