“He has refined a couple little things” - Tye Ruotolo impressed by Dante Leon’s improvements ahead of their pivotal trilogy

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is ready to hit the ground with Canadian rival and IBJJF no-gi world champion Dante Leon this weekend.

The two square off for the third time in their careers, this time in the ONE Championship ring with the coveted gold on the line.

Ruotolo admits he has been impressed by Leon's advancement since they last met on the mats many years ago.

Speaking to JitsMagazine in a recent interview, Ruotolo commented on Leon's improved skills.

The 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu representative said:

"For sure, his game's changed a little bit. I've seen he has refined a couple little things—without giving too much away. I've changed a couple little things too about my game, and I'm excited to put it to the test."

Needless to say, Ruotolo can't wait to step back inside the ONE Championship ring, and prove who reigns supreme in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon face off in their highly anticipated trilogy match.

Tye Ruotolo puts gold on the line against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Tye Ruotolo is set to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Canadian rival Dante Leon.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 2.

The event emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

