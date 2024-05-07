Dricus du Plessis recently dazzled fans with an unexpected singing performance on the South African version of the reality show 'The Masked Singer'. The premise of the show involves well-known personalities taking the stage in intricate costumes to conceal their identities while delivering mesmerizing acts to captivate the audience. Meanwhile, celebrity judges are tasked with unraveling the performers' identities.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion, disguised as 'Wildebeest', showcased his talent on Monday's episode of the show, singing a rendition of One Republic's popular song 'Counting Stars' that impressed the judges with his vocals. However, 'Stillknocks' faced elimination from the competition later on.

Check out Dricus du Plessis' performance below:

Expand Tweet

Fans were astounded by du Plessis' singing prowess and responded with a myriad of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Officially a Dricus fan, he had NO RIGHT being that good."

Another wrote:

"That ain't even a side quest. That's an unmarked, hidden quest."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Shocked and impressed. Dricus could really do this music thing if he tried."

Credits: @BenTheBaneDavis on X

The 30-year-old South African clinched the middleweight championship with a split decision victory against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297 back in January, marking his ninth consecutive win.

'Stillknocks' is gearing up for his first title defense, which is anticipated to be against former champion and fierce rival Israel Adesanya, with the exact date yet to be announced.

Dricus du Plessis discusses his experience on 'The Masked Singer'

Following his singing debut on 'The Masked Singer', Dricus du Plessis weighed in on his experience as a performer on the show.

In an Instagram post shared by the weekly singing show, 'Stillknocks' stated:

"It just seemed like so much fun, and you know I love music. I sing a lot in the shower, and I sing a lot in the car. So I thought, Let's go sing. Let's take this car singing to the world. I try everything; I've done many sports in my life, and I've played musical instruments in my life. This is just another one to check off the box. Performing under the mask was actually, I think, a lot easier than performing without it because that's where the stage jitter can come in."

Du Plessis added:

"So it was basically just songs that I liked—some of my favorite songs. Even the song that I sang tonight was a hard song to sing. I mean, it was hard for the voice. I think 'Let Me Entertain You' at the start of the season was definitely my favorite song. I think the outfit's amazing; I loved it. I think it was spot-on character-wise."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below: