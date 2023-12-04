“He’s been absolutely killing it in ONE” – Alex Roberts excited on ‘dream come true’ fight vs Roman Kryklia

ONE debutant Alex Roberts is thrilled for the opportunity to compete against one of the greatest kickboxers in the world at ONE Fight Night 17.

This Friday night, ‘The Viking’ will look to score the biggest win of his career and claim the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship. Standing in his way will be one of the hardest hitters on the roster and current light heavyweight kickboxing king, Roman Kryklia.

Fresh off a victory that saw him claim the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title, Alex Roberts is in shape, feeling good, and excited for the chance to make ONE history against one of the best fighters in the business.

“The fact that I'd already fought recently, I was already fit as a fiddle, didn't really have any injuries from the previous fight, it was pretty much a no-brainer,” Roberts told Fight News Australia.

“And to have such a spectacular opponent to fight against is even better because you know he's a spectacular champion already. He’s been absolutely killing it in ONE. So to get to fight a guy like that is a dream come true.”

Check out Roberts' comments below (02:12):

Roman Kryklia will look to add Alex Roberts to his highlight reel of brutal KOs

Alex Roberts will certainly have his work cut out for him when he meets Kryklia inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Going into the contest, Krylia is a three-time ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and winner of the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship. He is currently undefeated inside the Circle, dispatching his first five opponents.

Of those five opponents, only one has managed to go the distance, while the rest have all fallen courtesy of Kryklia’s iconic power. If the Ukrainian can add another highlight-reel-worthy finish against the newcomer inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, he will add a third world title to his resume, establishing himself as one of the best fighters in ONE Championship history.

Will Kryklia continue his dominant run inside the Circle, or will ‘The Viking’ shock the world and claim his first ONE world title?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.