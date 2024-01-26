“He’s accomplished so much” – Sage Northcutt honored to trade fists with ‘living legend’ Shinya Aoki 

Former karate world champion and American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt can’t wait to step back inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend, when he takes on an absolute legend in Japan and an MMA icon.

Northcutt is set to face multi-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Aoki is one of the most recognizable figures in the combat sports landscape in Japan. He held the ONE lightweight MMA world title for years, dominating the opposition before surrendering the belt to reigning king Christian Lee a few years ago.

Needless to say, this fight is Northcutt’s toughest test in ONE Championship so far.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Northcutt said it was an honor to face Aoki in front of his hometown in Tokyo.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“I'm very thankful that I'm getting to fight Shinya Aoki. You know, he is a legend in the sport. He’s accomplished so much. So I'm very thankful to have this fight. It's an honor to have this fight.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has ONE Championship gold on his mind

Like every fighter, American superstar ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has dreams of becoming an MMA world champion. If he can defeat Shinya Aoki this weekend, it will certainly bring him one step closer to achieving that goal.

However, the task at hand is easier said than done. Even at the age of 40, the veteran Aoki remains as dangerous as ever. His nickname, ‘Tobikan Judan’, loosely translates to ‘The Grandmaster of Flying Submissions’ and for good reason. The Japanese legend has 47 victories in his MMA career, 30 of which have ended by submission.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.