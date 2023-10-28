"He's not active anymore" - Manny Pacquiao issues response to Conor McGregor's head-kick threat in Riyadh

It's no secret that there's no love lost between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao. Unsurprisingly, the Irishman recently threatened to head-kick the 'PacMan' when they run into each other, and the former professional boxer finally issued a response.

The two combat sports superstars have long despised each other and have clashed heads on several occasions. For context, McGregor was expected to face Pacquiao in a boxing match in 2021. However, the fight had to be scrapped after relations between the Filipino pugilist and McGregor's management agency, Paradigm Sports, went sour.

Earlier this year, Pacquiao lost a legal battle against Paradigm Sports, who claimed that they had already paid the Filipino boxer over £2 million before he withdrew from an exclusive two-fight deal. Several months later, it seems Manny Pacquiao is still trying to get out of paying the $8 million settlement.

Considering that Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao will both be at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match in Riyadh, the Irishman recently threatened the eight-weight world champion via a voice note on X. He said:

"Where’s my $8 million from that court case, Manny Pacquiao? You owe me $8 million, Manny... Are you stupid, Manny?... I’ll kick you in the head, in the neck, the inside leg, and take you off your feet and drag you by your ankle across the stage."

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the 'PacMan' was asked about McGregor's threat. Pacquiao seemingly wasn't intimidated and replied:

"Oh, he's not active anymore."

Conor McGregor on the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match. While the former two-division UFC champion didn't offer a definitive prediction, he shared some insights into both heavyweights' fighting styles and advantages.

Ngannou will make his boxing debut against the WBC heavyweight champion in a non-title bout in Riyadh this weekend. The fight will be a 10-round affair contested under standard professional boxing rules, including three judges using the 10-point must system.

Taking to X, Conor McGregor posted a pair of voice notes sharing his thoughts on the Fury-Ngannou matchup. He said:

"He [Ngannou] has a tall ask with Tyson Fury, but you know any man can land a shot, Tyson does get hit, you will not know... Tyson looks great in the build-up and is fast, light, and elusive. Could be a seriously stellar performance from Tyson Fury here."

He continued:

"Mike Tyson in the corner [For Ngannou]. That type of style could be a kryptonite of a long, rangy, and distance type of fighter in Tyson Fury... I don't think Tyson's gonna let Francis test his power."

