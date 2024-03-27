Izaak Michell is preparing to take on a challenge that no one has been able to overcome in ONE Championship.

The highly regarded competitor is set to make his submission grappling debut with the promotion at ONE Fight Night 21, where he will go straight to the top.

Having been name-dropped by the champion in the past, Michell will be challenging Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Both Tye and his brother Kade have gone unbeaten since signing with the promotion, dominating opponents with their incredibly unique style.

Izaak Michell broke down his opponent's skill set in a recent interview with ONE Championship, during which he said it's the creativity and unpredictability of Tye Ruotolo that makes him so dangerous:

"What he does well is he's very aggressive, but at the same time, he can change his intensity and be smooth, and he's not afraid to do anything that comes up. So, he might not know or specialize in this move, but he's willing to do it when it counts in the big competition."

Izaak Michell knows what he is up against at ONE Fight Night 21

Whilst being able to look back at Tye Ruotolo's other performances in ONE Championship will have been valuable studying for Izaak Michell, it also shows you how effective he has been.

The incredibly high pace and offensive chains that both the Ruotolo brothers use often send their opponents into a defensive state where they are constantly trying to deal with the next attack that is coming their way.

In order for Michell to be successful on April 5, he needs to make his mark on the contest and try to prevent Tye from dictating the pace.

That is far easier said than done but if you want to walk away with the gold, you've got to beat the champion.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.